Facts

10:24 29.12.2022

Russia launches over 120 missiles over Ukraine this day – Podoliak

Russia fired more than 120 missiles into Ukraine on Thursday to destroy critical infrastructure, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"December 29, 22. More than 120 missiles over Ukraine launched by the 'evil Russian world' to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse. We're waiting for further proposals from 'peacekeepers' about 'peaceful settlement,' 'security guarantees for Russia' and 'undesirability of provocations," Podoliak said on his Twitter.

