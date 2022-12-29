Facts

10:22 29.12.2022

Sadovy: 90% of Lviv without electricity

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy says 90% of the city is left without power as a result of Russian missile attacks on Thursday.

"Some 90% of the city is without electricity. We are waiting for additional information from the power engineers. Trams and trolleybuses do not run around the city," he said on his Telegram channel.

Sadovy also said interruptions in water supply are possible in Lviv.

"We are moving on to the operation of diesel generators at critical infrastructure facilities," the mayor said.

