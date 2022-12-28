Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

The demand for buying houses in the suburbs of the capital will grow in the first half of 2023, Rudolf Arzumanyan, the developer of the Park House cottage town, gave such a forecast in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The demand for houses will grow in anticipation of the summer. New air defense systems will also contribute to this, which, we hope, will close the sky over the capital region in the near future," Arzumanyan said.

He added that the market for suburban real estate in Kyiv region since the beginning of the war has gone through several stages. In the spring there was a surge in demand for rent, including due to immigrants, then there was a request for purchases.

"In general, if anyone had ready-made houses with repairs, they sold them all or leased them for a long term. Wealthy people understand that it is possible to provide more or less comfortable and predictable conditions of stay only in a private house thanks to autonomous heating, gas, firewood, electricity, autonomous water supply and sewerage," Arzumanyan explained.

According to him, developers of suburban real estate provided independent power supply at the expense of generators and high-capacity batteries such as SOUOP, ECOFLOW, etc. However, during the year there were not as many facts of commissioning new facilities as the market demanded.

"New objects are not put into operation due to a shortage of labor force and problems with materials. Another slowdown factor is an imbalance. Prices for almost everything have increased, but not for real estate. Thus, the market has frozen," he said.

Another trend is that there were practically no investment transactions during 2022.

"Prices in dollars for rent have halved, people are afraid to invest money. In fact, the demand for purchase has fallen by 80% compared to last year," Arzumanyan said.