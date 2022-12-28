Facts

19:38 28.12.2022

Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

2 min read
Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

The demand for buying houses in the suburbs of the capital will grow in the first half of 2023, Rudolf Arzumanyan, the developer of the Park House cottage town, gave such a forecast in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The demand for houses will grow in anticipation of the summer. New air defense systems will also contribute to this, which, we hope, will close the sky over the capital region in the near future," Arzumanyan said.

He added that the market for suburban real estate in Kyiv region since the beginning of the war has gone through several stages. In the spring there was a surge in demand for rent, including due to immigrants, then there was a request for purchases.

"In general, if anyone had ready-made houses with repairs, they sold them all or leased them for a long term. Wealthy people understand that it is possible to provide more or less comfortable and predictable conditions of stay only in a private house thanks to autonomous heating, gas, firewood, electricity, autonomous water supply and sewerage," Arzumanyan explained.

According to him, developers of suburban real estate provided independent power supply at the expense of generators and high-capacity batteries such as SOUOP, ECOFLOW, etc. However, during the year there were not as many facts of commissioning new facilities as the market demanded.

"New objects are not put into operation due to a shortage of labor force and problems with materials. Another slowdown factor is an imbalance. Prices for almost everything have increased, but not for real estate. Thus, the market has frozen," he said.

Another trend is that there were practically no investment transactions during 2022.

"Prices in dollars for rent have halved, people are afraid to invest money. In fact, the demand for purchase has fallen by 80% compared to last year," Arzumanyan said.

Tags: #kyiv_region #real_estate_market

MORE ABOUT

18:34 21.12.2022
Significant shortage of electricity to remain in Kyiv region for next 2-3 weeks – expert

Significant shortage of electricity to remain in Kyiv region for next 2-3 weeks – expert

10:03 14.12.2022
Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

09:43 14.12.2022
Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

17:34 05.12.2022
Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

13:58 28.11.2022
About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

14:26 24.11.2022
Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

16:30 23.11.2022
Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

18:28 02.11.2022
Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

11:46 31.10.2022
In Kyiv region there is victim, destruction of households, authorities warn of extended long power outages

In Kyiv region there is victim, destruction of households, authorities warn of extended long power outages

09:26 31.10.2022
There is 'arrival' in Kyiv region – local authorities

There is 'arrival' in Kyiv region – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Forestry industry of Ukraine increases revenue by 3.1% in 2022 - Forest Agency

Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

SBU blocks assets of Russian energy company that illegally imported its goods to Ukraine

Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

AD
AD
AD
AD