Orban's statements show pathological disregard for Ukraine, his own political short-sightedness – MFA

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statements demonstrate a pathological disregard for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, as well as his own political short-sightedness, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The Hungarian Prime Minister's statements demonstrate a pathological disregard for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who are fighting against the Russian aggression, as well as his own political short-sightedness. After all, the defeat of Ukraine in the war, which Viktor Orban indirectly calls for, would lead to a direct threat of Russian aggression to Hungary and the Hungarian people," the press service of the ministry said.

It also emphasized that the Hungarian leader "should ask himself if he wants peace."

"If the answer is yes, he needs to use his close ties with Moscow to stop the aggression against Ukraine and withdraw troops," the ministry said.

Earlier, Orban, in an interview with Magyar Nemzet, said that "Ukrainians can fight as long as the United States supports them with weapons and money."