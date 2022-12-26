Facts

13:54 26.12.2022

Ihnat: Explosions at Russia's Engels airfield are consequences of Russian aggression

1 min read
Ihnat: Explosions at Russia's Engels airfield are consequences of Russian aggression

Explosions at the Russian military airfield Engels (Saratov region) are the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

"Of course, these incidents are the consequences of Russian aggression. What happened is another 'bavovna clapping' that we are already accustomed to hearing. This is a consequence of what Russia is doing on our land. If the Russians thought that the war would not touch anyone in the rear, then they were wrong. As you can see, such things are happening more and more often, and let's hope that this will benefit Ukraine," Ihnat said on the air of the telethon on Monday.

He added that in a few days, when satellite images from the airfield appear, it will be possible to learn a lot about the real consequences of the explosions.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching the Engels airfield, as a result of the fall of its wreckage, three soldiers died, the equipment was not damaged.

Tags: #explosions #airfield

MORE ABOUT

10:02 26.12.2022
Russian Defense Ministry confirms explosion at airfield in Engels, three soldiers killed

Russian Defense Ministry confirms explosion at airfield in Engels, three soldiers killed

09:58 16.12.2022
Klitschko announces explosions in Desniansky district of Kyiv

Klitschko announces explosions in Desniansky district of Kyiv

14:41 23.11.2022
Klitschko: Several more explosions heard in different Kyiv districts

Klitschko: Several more explosions heard in different Kyiv districts

09:13 10.10.2022
Explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

Explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

13:50 15.09.2022
Info about explosions in Cherkasy, Vinnytsia regions not confirmed – local authorities

Info about explosions in Cherkasy, Vinnytsia regions not confirmed – local authorities

17:44 11.08.2022
General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

11:06 11.08.2022
More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

11:03 27.07.2022
Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

14:57 25.07.2022
Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

09:12 15.07.2022
Mykolaiv mayor reports powerful explosions in city

Mykolaiv mayor reports powerful explosions in city

AD

HOT NEWS

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks near 16 settlements over day – General Staff

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

LATEST

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

Invaders shell Ukraine 19 times from MLRS over day, trying to attack in Bakhmut, Lyman directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Saakashvili refuses to be tested for poisoning without Western experts' participation

Ukraine's Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church start dialogue on church calendar reform

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

Court of Appeal overturns acquittal of ex-director of ZTMC, imposes sentence of 3.5 years in prison

AD
AD
AD
AD