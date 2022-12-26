Ihnat: Explosions at Russia's Engels airfield are consequences of Russian aggression

Explosions at the Russian military airfield Engels (Saratov region) are the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

"Of course, these incidents are the consequences of Russian aggression. What happened is another 'bavovna clapping' that we are already accustomed to hearing. This is a consequence of what Russia is doing on our land. If the Russians thought that the war would not touch anyone in the rear, then they were wrong. As you can see, such things are happening more and more often, and let's hope that this will benefit Ukraine," Ihnat said on the air of the telethon on Monday.

He added that in a few days, when satellite images from the airfield appear, it will be possible to learn a lot about the real consequences of the explosions.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching the Engels airfield, as a result of the fall of its wreckage, three soldiers died, the equipment was not damaged.