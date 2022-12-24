Facts

12:04 24.12.2022

Zelensky replaces Ukrainian ambassadors to Bulgaria, Latvia

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decrees dated December 23, replaced the ambassadors of Ukraine to the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Latvia.

By decree No. 879/2022, the head of state dismissed Vitaliy Moskalenko from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria and by decree No. 880/2022 appointed Olesia Ilaschuk to this post.

Also, by decree No. 881/2022, Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Mischenko from the post of ambassador to Latvia.

"To appoint Anatoliy Kutsevol as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia," decree No. 882/2022 says.

Tags: #ambassadors

