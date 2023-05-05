Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNITED24 ambassadors in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with the ambassadors of the UNITED24 charity platform in Kyiv on Friday.

“I met with UNITED24 ambassadors, who are summing up the results of the first year of the fundraising platform together with us in Kyiv today. I am grateful to everyone for uniting the world around helping Ukraine,” the President said on Telegram.

The Head of State congratulated the ambassadors on new directions. In particular, in the direction of Education and science – British biochemist Paul Nurse and Ukrainian-American actress Ivanna Sakhno; in the direction of Medical care – ex-football coach Andriy Shevchenko and American actor Liev Schreiber, in the direction of Restoration of Ukraine – boxer Oleksandr Usyk, American actress Katheryn Winnick and French screenwriter Michel Hazanavicius.

He also expressed gratitude to Imagine Dragons' Mac Reynolds and Ty Arnold.