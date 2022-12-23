Facts

14:29 23.12.2022

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

 The European Commission has allocated EUR 66 million to Ukraine for the reconstruction and restoration of schools affected by Russian aggression, Deputy Director General of the Directorate General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Katarína Mathernová said.

"European Commission has disbursed EUR 66 million to Ukraine's budget for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schooling facilities that have been damaged in the course of the Russian brutal war against Ukraine," she said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission and Ukraine signed an agreement on the allocation of EUR 100 million for the restoration of schools destroyed by the Russians during the war in Ukraine.

As a result of Russian strikes, more than 2,800 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed to date.

