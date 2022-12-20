Facts

18:26 20.12.2022

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

1 min read
SpaceX and its owner Elon Musk will continue to support Ukraine, in the coming months about 10,000 more Starlink satellite communication terminals will be delivered to the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday.

"Musk assured us he will continue to support Ukraine. When we had a powerful blackout, I messaged him on that day and he momentarily reacted and has already delivered some steps. He understands the situation," Fedorov said.

The Minister of Digital Transformation added that all financial issues have been resolved, since the governments of several countries of the European Union are ready to share the payment.

Since the start of the war in February, Ukraine has received about 22,000 Starlink antennas, Fedorov said.

"Regarding internet, we have a lot of Starlinks, but the key point is we have got a nod for another shipment that will be used to stabilize connection for critical situations," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Tags: #spacex #starlink #fedorov

