Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

On December 19, Russia launched the largest number of Iranian drones on the territory of Ukraine, in total since December 7, Ukrainian forces shot down 67 UAVs, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"Yesterday, as you know, was St. Nicholas Day. Rushists congratulated us with one of the largest 'Shahed' shelling: by the number, I mean. A total of 35 strike UAVs were fired on the territory of Ukraine," Ihnat said at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He noted that according to statistics, the enemy has not yet launched such a number of Shahed-136s. And this confirms the receipt of a new batch of Iranian drones – 250 pieces, as the President of Ukraine has already told.

"After a long pause… we have had 67 downed UAVs of this type since December 7. These are only downed ones, it is clear that not everything can be shot down," he said.

Also, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy is now using drones from a different location.

"Earlier it was Crimea and Kherson region, now the launch points have been moved to Krasnodar territory [the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov] – it is from there that the Shahed-136s fly across our territory," he said.