19:00 19.12.2022

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

 The Russian invaders sent 28 strike unmanned aerial vehicles across Ukraine over the past day, 23 of which were shot down, according to the informational update on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 Monday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook.

"The enemy used 28 Shahed-136 Iranian strike UAVs, 23 of which were shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the report says.

As reported, during the air raid on the night of Monday, December 19, a total of 23 enemy UAVs were recorded in the sky over Kyiv, 18 of which were shot down by the Defense Forces. There were no casualties in the attack.

