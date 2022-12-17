Facts

16:38 17.12.2022

Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

 The Russian Federation has changed the launch site of its attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine due to fears that they could be hit in occupied Crimea, from where they were previously launched, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

"The waves of strikes [against Ukraine's critical national infrastructure in recent days] have largely consisted of air and maritime launched cruise missiles, but have almost certainly also included Iranian-provided uncrewed aerial vehicles being launched from Russia's Krasnodar region," the report notes.

The ministry notes that earlier these drones were mainly launched from occupied Crimea. "The change of launch site is likely due to Russian concerns about the vulnerability of Crimea, while it is also convenient for resupply from the weapons' likely arrival point in Russia, at Astrakhan," the UK Ministry of Defence said.

14:19 17.12.2022
Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

13:45 17.12.2022
Ukraine's ability to survive depends on Western support, Germany intends to provide it – German Defense Ministry

13:09 17.12.2022
Russian missile strikes to not cause public discontent in Ukraine, to not improve occupiers' ability to attack – ISW

13:09 17.12.2022
Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus unlikely, but possible – ISW

16:37 15.12.2022
Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

17:39 13.12.2022
Damage caused to Ukrainian economy by war to double by late 2022 to $700 bln – PM

14:25 02.12.2022
Movement of Russian troops in Zaporizhia region may indicate inability to protect critical areas – ISW

13:11 30.11.2022
European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

09:44 30.11.2022
Russia to lose 100,000 soldiers this year – Zelensky

16:54 28.11.2022
Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

