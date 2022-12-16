Over 60 missiles already known to have flown over Ukraine – AFU spokesperson

As of 11:00, more than 60 missiles are already known to have flown over Ukraine, Spokesperson for the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"At the moment, there is information about more than 60 missiles that flew across the territory of Ukraine. Fired from Tu-95 aircraft, these are Kh-535 and Kh-101 missiles. There are also Kalibr launches from the Black Sea. There are also missile launches S-300. In addition, the work of Tu-22M3 bombers that launch X-22 missiles," Ihnat said on the air of a nationwide telethon.

In addition, in the sky, according to him, the work of Russian MIG-31K aircraft, which are carriers of Kinzhal missiles, as well as Su-35 fighters with Kh-59 missiles, was noticed.

"The enemy wanted to disperse the attention of air defense. Air defense worked well. We will definitely report the results," he said.