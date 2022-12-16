Facts

09:58 16.12.2022

Klitschko announces explosions in Desniansky district of Kyiv

1 min read
Klitschko announces explosions in Desniansky district of Kyiv

There are explosions in Desniansky district in Kyiv, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"All services are going to the place," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel.

