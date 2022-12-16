Klitschko announces explosions in Desniansky district of Kyiv
There are explosions in Desniansky district in Kyiv, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.
"All services are going to the place," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel.
There are explosions in Desniansky district in Kyiv, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.
"All services are going to the place," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel.
More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project
Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar