Facts

18:13 15.12.2022

Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar

2 min read
Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar

The lion's share of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for winter uniforms has been closed, reserve stocks will be formed from partners' assistance, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

The AFU are fully equipped with body armor and helmets today, as well as have reserve stocks, she told a Thursday press briefing at the Military Media Center.

On December 8-14, the Defense Ministry passed more than 11,000 body armor sets, more than 10,000 helmets, and more than 75,000 pairs of winter shoes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, more than 70,000 winter jackets, 65,000 winter pants, 73,000 sets of field suits, more than 118,000 winter hats, more than 104,000 fleece jackets, almost 140,000 sets of demi-season and winter underwear were provided.

"The Defense Ministry keeps a reserve of personal body armor sets at the level of around 200,000 bulletproof vests and more than 100,000 helmets. New batches of body armor arrive. At the same time, they are constantly being handed over to the troops for equipment of new units," Maliar said.

The Defense Ministry noted that in terms of the total volume of winter jackets that have already been transferred to the army, 87.2% were purchased under contracts of the Defense Ministry; 8.3% were provided as logistical assistance from partners; 4.4% were provided as charity assistance.

According to the Deputy Defense Minister, the lion's share of the need has already been closed, and the assistance that should come from partners will become an additional reserve.

Tags: #afu #uniform

MORE ABOUT

17:31 09.12.2022
Ukraine's embassy dealing with case of AFU serviceman detained in Slovakia at Russia's request, consular access to him difficult due to Russian citizenship - MFA

Ukraine's embassy dealing with case of AFU serviceman detained in Slovakia at Russia's request, consular access to him difficult due to Russian citizenship - MFA

10:28 08.12.2022
AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

12:48 19.11.2022
AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

AFU strike enemy troops on Kinburn Spit – Pivden command

15:51 10.11.2022
Situation in Donetsk operational area remains most difficult – AFU General Staff

Situation in Donetsk operational area remains most difficult – AFU General Staff

14:21 10.11.2022
AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

11:16 27.10.2022
Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:15 26.10.2022
AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

14:38 19.10.2022
AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

AFU do not shell peaceful cities – Yermak

10:27 14.10.2022
Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

16:49 08.10.2022
AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

LATEST

Up to 150,000 Ukrainians arrive in UK since Feb 24 – Ambassador

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Drones can be used in any weather conditions

AFU General Staff about ceasefire on New Year: It'll be possible only when not a single occupier is left on our soil

Ukrainian soldiers to be paid almost 37% more in Dec vs Nov – Defense Ministry

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

AD
AD
AD
AD