Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar

The lion's share of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for winter uniforms has been closed, reserve stocks will be formed from partners' assistance, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

The AFU are fully equipped with body armor and helmets today, as well as have reserve stocks, she told a Thursday press briefing at the Military Media Center.

On December 8-14, the Defense Ministry passed more than 11,000 body armor sets, more than 10,000 helmets, and more than 75,000 pairs of winter shoes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, more than 70,000 winter jackets, 65,000 winter pants, 73,000 sets of field suits, more than 118,000 winter hats, more than 104,000 fleece jackets, almost 140,000 sets of demi-season and winter underwear were provided.

"The Defense Ministry keeps a reserve of personal body armor sets at the level of around 200,000 bulletproof vests and more than 100,000 helmets. New batches of body armor arrive. At the same time, they are constantly being handed over to the troops for equipment of new units," Maliar said.

The Defense Ministry noted that in terms of the total volume of winter jackets that have already been transferred to the army, 87.2% were purchased under contracts of the Defense Ministry; 8.3% were provided as logistical assistance from partners; 4.4% were provided as charity assistance.

According to the Deputy Defense Minister, the lion's share of the need has already been closed, and the assistance that should come from partners will become an additional reserve.