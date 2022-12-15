AFU General Staff about ceasefire on New Year: It'll be possible only when not a single occupier is left on our soil

A ceasefire on the Ukrainian side will be possible only when not a single Russian occupier is left in the territory of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"I think a ceasefire on our side will be possible only when not a single occupier is left on our soil," he told a press briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday, when asked whether there was a possibility of a ceasefire on New Year.