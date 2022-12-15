Facts

15:15 15.12.2022

Ukrainian soldiers to be paid almost 37% more in Dec vs Nov – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers to be paid almost 37% more in Dec vs Nov – Defense Ministry

Formally, the military received 60% of the total monthly monetary support; in December, Ukrainian soldiers will be paid almost 37% more than in November due to a number of additional accruals, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"Formally, 60% of the total amount of monthly monetary support has already been paid [this is the official salary, payments for rank, length of service, etc.]. Usually this is the smallest position in the structure of monetary allowance. But in December the situation is different. The point is that at the end of the year there are a number of additional accruals. All these payments are made under the item monthly monetary allowance. Therefore, in December, for this position, we will pay our soldiers almost 37% more than in November. Now these accruals are being made," Maliar said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine said that as of December 14, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had already financed 100% of the additional payment for direct participation in hostilities (UAH 100,000) and 100% of the additional payment for service during martial law (UAH 30,000).

In general, in 2022, the Ministry of Defense financed almost 10 times more funds for monetary allowance and additional payments than it was in 2021.

Payments to the families of our fallen heroes are made as documents are processed.

