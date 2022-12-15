Czech Senate recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – Zelensky thanks Czech friends

The Senate of the Czech Republic on Wednesday recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already responded to this decision, thanking the Czech deputies for restoring historical justice.

"I welcome the decision of the Czech Senate to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians. I am grateful to my Czech friends for affirming the truth and restoring historical justice," Zelensky said on Twitter.

According to him, the punishment of Russia for all the crimes of the past and present is "inevitable."