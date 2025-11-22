Interfax-Ukraine
13:15 22.11.2025

Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We defended Ukraine, we defend it now, and we will always defend it, Russia will never be the master in our home

On Holodomor Remembrance Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for unity and asked people to "light a candle by their window in memory of all the children, women, and men who perished in the artificial famine."

"Candles of remembrance will be lit today at 4 p.m. wherever there are Ukrainians. These millions of testaments to memory for the victims of one of history's gravest crimes will show that Ukrainians have not forgotten and will never forgive Moscow for this genocide," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyyy said that "we all know how and why millions of our people were starved to death and how millions more were never born. And once again we are defending ourselves against Russia – a Russia that has not changed and once again brings death. We must stand united in our defense, just as we are united in preserving our national memory."

"Eternal memory to all the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor genocide and the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947. Today at 4:00 p.m., wherever you are – in Ukraine or abroad – light a candle in your window in remembrance of all the children, women, and men who perished because of this man-made famine. We defended Ukraine, we defend it now, and we will always defend it. Because this is our only home. And in our home, Russia will never be the master," he said.

