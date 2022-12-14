New Zealand to assign almost $2 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

New Zealand will assign $1.9 million for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

"New Zealand will provide an additional [NZD] 3 million through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)," Mahuta said.

According to Mahuta, the funds will be mostly spent on medical goods and equipment, as well as power transformers and generators.

"This latest contribution is in addition to the [NZD] 7.93 million in humanitarian assistance," she said.