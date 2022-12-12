Council of European Union may approve anti-Russian sanctions on Mon – French FM

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said she is optimistic about the prompt approval of the 9th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

"I am positive we can do it before nightfall and... a new package of sanctions will be approved," Colonna told journalists in Brussels on Monday ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The Ukraine situation will be the keynote item on the Foreign Affairs Council's agenda, she said.

"I'd like to emphasize the importance of the Ukrainian dossier, which tops the agenda. We, member states and European institutions, will reaffirm our support for Ukraine, the financial, economic, military that is still needed, humanitarian and diplomatic support. In this light, I would like to remind you that tomorrow Ukraine and France will take part in a conference on emergency assistance needed by the people of Ukraine," Colonna said.

France's European Union partners, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and some other countries and international organizations will attend the Paris Conference "to discuss the best way to meet the pressing needs of Ukraine," she said.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell told reporters earlier on Monday that the 9th package of sanctions against Russia had yet to be coordinated. According to him, EU foreign ministers differ over the new restrictions and a number of outstanding issues need to be agreed upon. This will not be easy, Borrell said.