EU has yet to approve 9th package of sanctions against Russia, number of outstanding issues remain – Borrell

The European Union is continuing to coordinate the 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions and may complete the work either on Monday or on Tuesday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said before a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

"We have on the agenda sanctions against Russia – the ninth package. We are still not there. We have not yet finished," Borrell said.

"I thought, this morning we were able to say “greenlighted”, it is still not the case. Maybe by the end of the day," he said.

EU foreign ministers differ over the new sanctions, so consent still needs to be reached in a number of areas, Borrell said, adding it would not be easy.

As reported earlier, the Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and Iran and will impose additional restrictions on Moscow and Tehran at a meeting on Monday.

The European Commission proposed last Wednesday that the ninth package of sanctions be imposed on Russia. It proposed adding almost 200 individuals and entities to the EU sanctions list, including "the Russian armed forces, as well as individual officers and defense industrial companies, members of the State Duma and Federation Council, ministers, governors and political parties, among others," the statement said.

The European Commission also proposed sanctioning three other Russian banks, which would include a full transaction ban on the Russian Regional Development Bank, and a ban on broadcasts of four Russian media channels.

In addition, the proposals include "further economic measures against the Russian energy and mining sector, including a ban on new mining investments in Russia," the statement said.