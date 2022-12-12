Facts

09:45 12.12.2022

Energoatom connects 8th power unit after short repair on Sat, announces imminent connection of 9th one

One of Energoatom's 1,000-strong power units (VVER-1000) was disconnected from the grid on December 10, 2022 to eliminate the failure of a backup protection current transformer.

"The failure was eliminated, and today at 02:43, the power unit was again connected to the power grid," Energoatom said on Sunday morning.

The company noted that the renewal repair of another VVER-1000 power unit, which was damaged as a result of shelling of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine on November 23, 2022, is also being completed.

"In the coming days, it will also be connected to the grid," Energoatom said.

The company emphasized that in order to meet the needs of the population and the country's economy, all other power units of domestic nuclear power plants, with the exception of the temporarily seized Zaporizhia plant, operate at maximum capacity.

Energoatom also clarified that the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP, the connection of which is blocked by the Russians, continues to consume about 100 MW of electricity for its own needs from Ukraine's power system.

As reported, during the blackout caused by Russian missile attacks on November 23, all eight power units operating at that time were switched off.

