Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

The Yavorivsky District Court of Lviv region found mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko guilty of committing acts in a conflict of interests, fined him UAH 6,800 (400 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens) and applied a restriction in the form of deprivation of the right to hold the position of mayor for a period of one year.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the court made the corresponding decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

"The staff of the SBI found that the mayor of Chernihiv instructed his driver to take abroad a car belonging to his wife. It was of his private interest. At the same time, the mayor's driver was issued a business trip for this and allocated funds from the budget, including for gasoline. It is known that for three months the wife of a high-ranking official used transport not for its intended purpose at a time when the budget of Chernihiv paid leasing payments for the same car," the report says.

As reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) drew up a protocol on the conflict of interests against Atroshenko, and on September 15, it also drew up a protocol on corruption. NACP sees a corruption component in the actions of the mayor of Chernihiv, since at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the official used an official car in the interests of his family. At the same time, 200 liters of gasoline were used, the costs of which were reimbursed from the city budget.

A petition demanding to stop political pressure on Atroshenko, posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, has collected more than 25,000 votes in two months, and now the head of state must consider it.