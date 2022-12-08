Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the award of Politico magazine as the most influential politician in Europe "a mark of distinction for all Ukrainians."

"I thank you for this distinction for Ukrainians. It is for Ukrainians, because a leader can be truly influential only when he or she represents not only himself, but the common freedom, the common dream, the common goal of his people. This is how we live in Ukraine," he said, speaking via video link at the award ceremony.

"We are as united as possible and therefore as strong as possible. We are focused on protecting our independence and therefore achieve our goals. We are in danger of losing everything and therefore have gained strength to become number one. The Ukrainian military, protecting all of us on the frontline, they are number one," the head of state said.

Zelensky recalled Ukrainian entrepreneurs who, despite the all-out war, supply everything necessary for the life of the country, keep jobs and pay taxes. "And I thank all our friends in Europe who help us maintain stability," he said.

"Ukrainian doctors, power engineers, sappers, volunteers, transport workers, builders, employees of defense enterprises, teachers, policemen, diplomats... Hundreds of thousands of those who help millions to get through this terrible time are number one," the president said.

"I believe that next year Ukrainians will be the most influential. But already in the world," Zelensky said.