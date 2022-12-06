Facts

14:17 06.12.2022

Hungary blocks allocation of EUR 18 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023

Hungary blocks allocation of EUR 18 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023

 Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, on behalf of the country, spoke out against the adoption by the European Council of legislative amendments that would allow Ukraine to receive EUR18 billion of macro-financial assistance plus (MFA+) in 2023.

"Hungary is against the amendment to the financial legislation," he said in Brussels on Tuesday at a meeting of the Council for Economic and Financial Affairs.

However, the EU will continue to look for a solution supported by all member states.

In particular, Hungary opposed the amendment to the Multiannual Financial Framework, which should be adopted unanimously.

At the same time, ministers by supermajority voted for Macro-Financial Assistance Plus (MFA+) and the amendment to the financial regulations.

Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, chairing the meeting, commenting on the situation, said that unfortunately they were unable to adopt the package as a whole. However, this will not dampen our ambitions to start distributing our aid to Ukraine from the beginning of January, he said. He asked the Economic and Financial Committee to find an alternative solution. This means that we must find a solution that will be supported by all states, we will find a solution to support Ukraine, the official added.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #hungary

