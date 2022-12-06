Four killed in Russian strikes – Zelensky

Four people have died as of Monday evening as a result of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The main result is that 70 Russian missiles arrived, most of them were shot down... But, unfortunately, we still cannot ensure complete safety of our skies, there were several hits. Unfortunately, there are victims... As of this hour, there are four on the list of those who died from Russian strikes. My condolences to family and friends," Zelensky said in a video statement.