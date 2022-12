Zelensky on Ukraine's Armed Forces Day: Our Armed Forces fighting for freedom, this always increases any strength

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday.

"Our Armed Forces protect our homeland, and this gives the strongest possible motivation. They fight for freedom, and this always increases any strength. They defend the truth, and therefore the future of Ukraine!" Zelensky said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.