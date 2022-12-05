Ukraine to make sure Russia’s aggressive actions to shrink until they fit into Russia’s borders – Kuleba

The aggressive ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin have decreased, Ukraine will make sure that they continue to shrink until they fit into the borders of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

“Nine months ago Putin craved to destroy Ukraine in the matter of days. Today, he is happy to drive a car across a bridge he illegally constructed long ago. His aggressive ambitions have shrunk. Ukraine will make sure they will further shrink until they fit into Russia’s borders,” he said on Twitter.