Ukraine ready to ensure Russia's security in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons – Podoliak

Ukraine is ready to ensure Russia's security in the event of its renunciation of nuclear weapons, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said on Twitter.

“On Budapest Memorandum anniversary, ‘collective guarantees for RF’ topic looks intriguing. But if Moscow really needs it … Ukraine can guarantee Russia's security in exchange for Moscow’s complete nuclear weapons renunciation. We can sign contract in the same city – Budapest, Hungary,” he said on Monday.