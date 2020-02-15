Facts

14:57 15.02.2020

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that "none of the memorandums and documents" protect Ukraine, only strong army, nuclear weapon and NATO are "defenders of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"I do not believe in any papers. I want to tell other states as well: one should not believe in the documents. Nobody guarantees nothing. The 21st century is power of a strong one," he said being asked on significance of the 1994 Budapest memorandum on the guarantees of security of Ukraine.

He also said that for restoration of the integrity of Ukraine "Russia must wish to give us our land back."

