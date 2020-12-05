Facts

11:56 05.12.2020

Ukraine urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia – MFA statement on 26th anniversary of Budapest Memorandum

2 min read
Ukraine urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia – MFA statement on 26th anniversary of Budapest Memorandum

Kyiv continues to consider the Budapest Memorandum as a political and legal base for ensuring Ukraine's security by the United States, Great Britain, as well as France and China, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said in the document that on December 5, 2020 Ukraine marks the 26th anniversary of signing of the Memorandum on Providing Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, also known as the Budapest Memorandum.

"Ukraine calls on the international community to increase its pressure on Russia to ensure it returns to the implementation of the Budapest Memorandum's provisions. Russia must fully comply with its obligations under this document," the foreign ministry said.

In addition, it is noted that Kyiv highly appreciates actions of the United States, Great Britain and France, which remain resolute in their support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and reinforce their support through practical assistance towards enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and implementation of sanctions against the aggressor state.

The Foreign Ministry said that by concluding the Budapest Memorandum, Great Britain, the United States and Russia reaffirmed their obligations to respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. France and China have provided similar assurances in the separate letters.

"However, the relevant obligations towards Ukraine have not been fulfilled. The Russian Federation as one of the states-guarantor has defiantly violated its obligations under the Memorandum and basic principles of international law, by occupying part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine and starting an armed conflict in Donbas," the ministry said in the statement.

The Foreign Ministry said that nowadays, Russia progressively militarizes the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, having transformed it into a powerful military base.

"Given the strategic location of Crimea, the potential deployment of nuclear weapons by Russia on its territory seriously compromises the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons regime, undermines the global security system in general and, accordingly, requires proper react from the international community," the foreign ministry said.

Tags: #foreign_ministry #budapest_memorandum #statement
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 05.11.2020
Iran ready to take responsibility for downing of UIA plane - Foreign Ministry

Iran ready to take responsibility for downing of UIA plane - Foreign Ministry

11:03 03.11.2020
It is impossible for Ukraine to get real guarantees on Budapest Memo - German Ambassador

It is impossible for Ukraine to get real guarantees on Budapest Memo - German Ambassador

12:44 22.10.2020
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to stop illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to stop illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea

12:28 20.10.2020
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expects law enforcement officers to assess political agitation of Hungarian officials in Zakarpattia

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expects law enforcement officers to assess political agitation of Hungarian officials in Zakarpattia

12:00 09.10.2020
Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

14:56 05.10.2020
Foreign Ministry planning 'Crimean platform' summit in Ukraine during 2021

Foreign Ministry planning 'Crimean platform' summit in Ukraine during 2021

16:53 03.09.2020
Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

11:13 30.07.2020
Militants detained in Belarus could be used to destabilize situation before presidential elections

Militants detained in Belarus could be used to destabilize situation before presidential elections

09:13 07.07.2020
Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

11:46 21.05.2020
Ukraine protests over Bulgaria's adoption of declaration on administrative, territorial reform in Ukraine

Ukraine protests over Bulgaria's adoption of declaration on administrative, territorial reform in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

Ukraine expects 8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of COVAX initiative in spring

Ukraine hopes to join NATO by 2030 - Foreign Ministry

Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

LATEST

Monument to cosmonaut Kadenyuk unveiled in Kyiv

Court quashes ruling on Russian as Odesa's regional language

Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

Ukraine expects 8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of COVAX initiative in spring

Meeting with bloggers, civil society representatives held at President's Office

Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine

Prosecutor's office of Crimea initiates proceedings against Coop Himmelblau Austrian architectural bureau – MFA

Number of new COVID-19 cases Ukraine sees in day decreasing

Ukraine hopes to join NATO by 2030 - Foreign Ministry

Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD