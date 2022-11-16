Facts

18:58 16.11.2022

Signatory countries of Budapest Memo could sign new agreement – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the signatory countries of the Budapest Memorandum could sign a new agreement.

"Let's implement it [the Memorandum]. Let’s assume that it is in effect and we will understand that no nuclear Russia’s threats will be used," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"Let's take the circle of guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum, sign a serious agreement with consequences. And then we will make a mirror agreement of those same guarantors and Russia. With consequences. And that's how it will work," he said.

