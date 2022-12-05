Facts

18:08 05.12.2022

More than 60 of more than 70 missiles fired by occupiers shot down – AFU Air Forces

1 min read
More than 60 of more than 70 missiles fired by occupiers shot down – AFU Air Forces

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled a massive missile strike by Russian occupiers on Ukraine on Monday, shooting down more than 60 of the more than 70 missiles fired.

"On December 5, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. In total, more than 70 missiles were fired… In total, more than 60 missiles of the occupiers were shot down," the Telegram channel of the AFU Air Forces reported on Friday.

