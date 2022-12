Up to ten missiles shot down in Poltava region, no 'arrivals' reported – regional administration

None of the missiles launched by the Russian occupation forces on Monday hit any targets in Poltava region, up to ten missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense forces.

"No arrivals in Poltava region. Excellent work of the air defense forces. Up to ten Russian missiles were shot down," Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lunin said on the Telegram channel.