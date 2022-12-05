Facts

16:58 05.12.2022

Fall of missile in Moldova once again proves that Russia's terror poses huge threat to neighboring countries' security – Nikolenko

Fall of missile in Moldova once again proves that Russia's terror poses huge threat to neighboring countries' security – Nikolenko

The fall of a missile in the territory of Moldova once again proves that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to security of Ukraine, but also to security of the neighboring countries, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Media report that a missile fell in the territory of Moldova after Russia's missile attack on Ukraine. This fact once again proves that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to security of Ukraine, but also to security of the neighboring countries," he said on Facebook on Monday.

Nikolenko emphasized that Ukraine needs to receive modern air and missile defense systems as soon as possible to save human lives, protect the critical infrastructure and prevent further Russian missile attacks.

