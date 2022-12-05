Facts

15:36 05.12.2022

All pumping stations, backup lines de–energized in Odesa, there is no water supply – water supply facility

1 min read
There is a complete lack of water supply in Odesa due to the de-energization of pumping stations, the Information department of Odesa water supply facility (vodokanal) has reported.

"Currently, all pumping stations and backup lines are de-energized. Therefore, there is no water supply everywhere for our consumers. Please remain calm. After the resumption of power supply, the water supply situation will stabilize. There may be interruptions with communication and dialing to the contact center of the vodokanal," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

Tags: #odesa

