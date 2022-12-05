This year whole world sees incredible power of volunteers, Ukraine appreciates efforts of each of you – Zelensky

This year the whole world saw the incredible strength of volunteers and their huge contribution to the approach of victory, Ukraine appreciates the efforts of each of them, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on the occasion of International Volunteer Day.

"This year, the whole world saw the incredible power of volunteers, their huge contribution to the approach of our victory. How they can raise funds for drones, ambulance vehicles, optics, thermal imagers in a matter of hours. How to get everything. Buy everything. Bring everything. And then get, buy and bring again, because that wasn't everything," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine appreciates the efforts of each of the volunteers, the president stressed and thanked them for their kindness and tireless work.