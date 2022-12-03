Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim intends to make the regional energy supply company (oblenergo) to revise the schedules for the region.

"From Monday I will demand from the regional energy supply company to revise the schedules for the region. Most likely, the outages will last for four hours with the supply of electricity for two-four hours. This is the reality so far, the limits on the area are small, taking into account the growing consumption per one person and the increase in consumption (at the expense of people who are returning, among others). The consumption is growing. We must be patient," Kim wrote on the Telegram.

"I ask enterprises to refocus on night shifts (except for those with a mobile task), if the regional power company distributes power according to the principle of ‘telephone law’, it will give explanations to the SBU!" said the head of the region.