Facts

16:11 03.12.2022

Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

1 min read
Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim intends to make the regional energy supply company (oblenergo) to revise the schedules for the region.

"From Monday I will demand from the regional energy supply company to revise the schedules for the region. Most likely, the outages will last for four hours with the supply of electricity for two-four hours. This is the reality so far, the limits on the area are small, taking into account the growing consumption per one person and the increase in consumption (at the expense of people who are returning, among others). The consumption is growing. We must be patient," Kim wrote on the Telegram.

"I ask enterprises to refocus on night shifts (except for those with a mobile task), if the regional power company distributes power according to the principle of ‘telephone law’, it will give explanations to the SBU!" said the head of the region.

Tags: #energy #mykolaiv_region

MORE ABOUT

12:29 03.12.2022
INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

14:51 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

14:32 02.12.2022
Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

19:29 01.12.2022
Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

13:03 30.11.2022
Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

12:59 30.11.2022
Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

09:45 30.11.2022
Germany to provide EUR 56 mln financial aid to Ukraine, 350 generators for infrastructure repair

Germany to provide EUR 56 mln financial aid to Ukraine, 350 generators for infrastructure repair

16:38 28.11.2022
Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

10:12 28.11.2022
Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

14:32 26.11.2022
Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

AFU eliminates 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

LATEST

Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

IAEA to organize missions to Khmelnytsky, Rivne NPPs next week

EU creating cyber laboratory for Ukrainian Armed Forces

AFU eliminates 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Lithuania hands over two more repaired PzH2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

Zelensky: Today Ukrainians want to restore their cultural, historical heritage, identity forgotten for a long time because of Soviet govt

Enemy shells Kherson region 28 times over past day

Occupiers shell Kherson, city left without electricity – Regional Administration head

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

AD
AD
AD
AD