Ukraine in talks on supplies of S-300 missiles from other countries

Ukraine is holding talks on possible supply of S-300 missiles to it from the countries that have relevant systems in service, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"S-300 work very successfully. The fact is that they were not produced in Ukraine, that is, we do not have the production of S-300 missiles, so we use stocks. We are negotiating with all defense ministers of the countries that also have S-300s in service on the possibility of replenishing this stock of missiles from their depots and arsenals," he said at a press briefing in Odesa on Thursday.