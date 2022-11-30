Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba says that Ukraine's application for NATO membership should be discussed before the country defeats Russia in the latter's war of aggression.

At a press conference following a two-day meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Bucharest on Wednesday, the Ukrainian minister was asked by reporters to comment on a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, saying that Ukraine's victory in the war should be a precondition for the consideration of the country's application for membership in the Alliance.

"We will win this war with the help of our allies. We will become a NATO member state, but this does not mean that nothing should be done between now and the moment when we become a NATO member. Therefore, I am speaking about the necessity to start a discussion of how to deal with our application. There is a specific procedure. And we should not just sit still and do nothing until we win," Kuleba said.