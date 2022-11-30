Facts

16:09 30.11.2022

Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

1 min read
Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba says that Ukraine's application for NATO membership should be discussed before the country defeats Russia in the latter's war of aggression.

At a press conference following a two-day meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Bucharest on Wednesday, the Ukrainian minister was asked by reporters to comment on a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, saying that Ukraine's victory in the war should be a precondition for the consideration of the country's application for membership in the Alliance.

"We will win this war with the help of our allies. We will become a NATO member state, but this does not mean that nothing should be done between now and the moment when we become a NATO member. Therefore, I am speaking about the necessity to start a discussion of how to deal with our application. There is a specific procedure. And we should not just sit still and do nothing until we win," Kuleba said.

Tags: #nato #membership

MORE ABOUT

16:58 30.11.2022
Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

14:59 30.11.2022
Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

14:19 25.11.2022
Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

11:43 25.11.2022
Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

09:21 23.11.2022
Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

16:50 21.11.2022
NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

15:51 21.11.2022
Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

11:39 17.11.2022
After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

17:15 16.11.2022
Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

09:51 16.11.2022
Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada to receive Kubrakov's application for dismissal

Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

SBU searches Murayev, his associates

AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

LATEST

Rada to receive Kubrakov's application for dismissal

Explosion occurrs at Embassy of Ukraine in Spain during inspection of envelope, employee injured – MFA

SBU searches Murayev, his associates

Twelve-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with lights powered by generator to be put up in Kyiv – mayor

As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

AFU destroys about 80% of enemy air targets – Zaluzhny

European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Law on oligarchs implementation delayed due to lack of Venice Commission's opinion – Maliuska

AD
AD
AD
AD