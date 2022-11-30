Facts

13:03 30.11.2022

Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

2 min read
Speaking at a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, other partner countries and the leadership of European financial institutions in Bucharest, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about possible ways to overcome the electricity shortage in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported.

"The first option is to buy electricity from the EU. But the prices on the EU market are much higher than in Ukraine, so additional financial support will be required," the press service of the Foreign Ministry quoted the minister as saying on Wednesday.

According to him, the second option involves providing Ukraine with the necessary energy equipment, transformers and generators. This will help offset damaged energy infrastructure.

In this context, Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the United States for providing Ukraine $53 million for the urgent purchase of energy equipment.

The Minister said that since October 10, Russia has launched more than 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine, attacked critical infrastructure facilities and will continue missile terror in Ukraine.

"It is critically important to provide Ukraine with the necessary equipment to restore electrical capacity. But it is equally important to continue to provide assistance to protect this equipment from repeated attacks, in particular through the supply of anti-missile and air defense systems," Kuleba said.

