Facts

16:54 28.11.2022

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov


Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

 Over the past nine months, the Russian Federation has carried out more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine, 97% of Russian targets are civilian, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

“Over the past nine months, russia has launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine. 97% of russian targets are CIVILIAN. We are fighting against a terrorist state. Ukraine will prevail and will bring the war criminals to justice,” he said on Twitter.

