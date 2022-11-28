Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Over the past nine months, the Russian Federation has carried out more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine, 97% of Russian targets are civilian, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

