USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced that Ukraine has received $20 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the grain export program.

"While Russia weaponizes food, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine a take action to alleviate food insecurity caused by Russia's war. $20 million in U.S. support from USAID through WFP [the World Food Programme] is already shipping grain from Ukraine to those who need it most," Brink said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to her, she was in Odesa together with Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksiy Kubrakov and Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination of the U.S. Department of State James O'Brien. "Back in Odesa with with State Department Sanctions Coordinator Jim O'Brien and Infrastructure Minister Oleksiy Kubrakov to see how quickly Ukraine's farmers, exporters, and ports work to move millions of tonnes of grain from Ukraine to the world through the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Brink added.