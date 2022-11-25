Facts

16:47 25.11.2022

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

1 min read
As of Friday, November 25, Kyiv has deployed more than 400 heating points, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Kyiv has launched the work of more than 400 heating points. These points will work every day. Most of them are equipped in schools and other social institutions of the city. If there is no electricity supply in your house for more than a day, you can come to the heating point to recharge gadgets or flashlights, drink tea, find out information about where the pump rooms are located, where shops and pharmacies are open," Klitschko said, the mayor's press service reports.

He also noted that the city authorities are working to ensure that the Internet is available at each point.

Tags: #kyiv #heating_points

