Facts

18:27 24.11.2022

Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II

1 min read
Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II

Executive Committee of Odesa City Council has supported the draft decision on the dismantling and transfer of the monument to Ekaterina II, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"At the meeting of the executive committee of Odesa City Council, the draft decision on the dismantling and transfer of the monument to Ekaterina has been supported," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Tags: #monument

MORE ABOUT

16:36 05.12.2020
Monument to cosmonaut Kadenyuk unveiled in Kyiv

Monument to cosmonaut Kadenyuk unveiled in Kyiv

14:31 10.12.2013
Communists to demand prosecution for those involved in demolition of monument to Lenin in Kyiv

Communists to demand prosecution for those involved in demolition of monument to Lenin in Kyiv

21:11 08.12.2013
Unidentified people topple Lenin statue in Kyiv at second attempt within one week

Unidentified people topple Lenin statue in Kyiv at second attempt within one week

16:10 08.10.2012
Ukrainian prime minister wants monument to Bohdan Stupka in Kyiv

Ukrainian prime minister wants monument to Bohdan Stupka in Kyiv

14:53 05.10.2012
Memorial sculpture to Steve Jobs unveiled in Odesa

Memorial sculpture to Steve Jobs unveiled in Odesa

AD

HOT NEWS

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

AD
AD
AD
AD