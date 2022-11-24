Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II
Executive Committee of Odesa City Council has supported the draft decision on the dismantling and transfer of the monument to Ekaterina II, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.
"At the meeting of the executive committee of Odesa City Council, the draft decision on the dismantling and transfer of the monument to Ekaterina has been supported," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.