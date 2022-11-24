Facts

16:56 24.11.2022

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson has become an honorary citizen of Kyiv, mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The Kyiv City Council has approved the decision to award the title of honorary citizen of Kyiv to the great friend of Ukraine Boris Johnson," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"Boris has visited the Ukrainian capital on several occasions – both in peacetime and in the most dramatic time of our struggle against the Russian aggressor. Johnson has done and, I am convinced, will continue to do everything possible for the UK and world leaders to provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine," he added.

