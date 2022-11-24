Facts

11:19 24.11.2022

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced a meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 states in Bucharest next week, where they will discuss assistance to the Ukrainian power system.

"Next week, as part of the G7 Presidency in Bucharest, we will invite other partners at the level of foreign ministers to a meeting to initiate further support for Ukraine's power supply," Baerbock said on Twitter on Thursday.

She called Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure an unacceptable and inhuman crime. "Putin likes to plunge the people of Ukraine into cold and darkness with his missiles. He will never break their desire for freedom and our support," Baerbock added.

Tags: #energy #germany #g7

