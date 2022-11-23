Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

Kyiv region is completely de-energized, as a result of the shelling in the region, one person has been killed, another twenty were injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram channel.

"There are several ‘arrivals’ to critical infrastructure facilities. There is also a hit into high-rise buildings in Vyshgorod and the private sector in Chabany. There are also more than 20 victims, who are already being provided with all the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there was one fatality. Kyiv region is completely de-energized. There is also partly no heating and water supply," he wrote.

"Invincibility Points are being deployed in the region, where there is heat, communication and alternative food. It is important that everyone knows the address of the nearest point – all information is on the websites of district councils and local governments! Also, contact the city councils, village councils, elders or police representatives," Kuleba also wrote.