UK announces new air defense assistance package of GBP 50 mln for Ukraine

The UK has announced a new GBP 50 million package of air defense assistance for Ukraine to help protect Ukrainian civilians and critical national infrastructure from an intense barrage of Russian strikes, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, according to the press service of the UK government.

"The GBP 50 million package of defense aid comprises 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability. It follows more than 1,000 new anti-air missiles announced by the Defense Secretary earlier this month," it said on Saturday.

In Kyiv, the Prime Minister laid flowers at a memorial for the war dead and lit a candle at a memorial for victims of the Holodomor famine, before meeting first responders at a fire station. He also saw captured Iranian-made drones which have been used to target and bomb civilians in recent months.

"While Ukraine's armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air. We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak said.

The Prime Minister also confirmed GBP 12 million for the World Food Programme's response, as well as GBP 4 million for the International Organization for Migration. The funding will help provide generators, shelter, water repairs and mobile health clinics. The UK is also sending tens of thousands of extreme cold winter kits for Ukrainian troops.

Working with the Government of Ukraine, the UK has identified an initial eight construction projects to be supported by UK Export Finance, helping to repair Ukraine's critical infrastructure and lay the foundations for economic recovery. The projects include six bridges and two housing projects, including a development in Bucha for some 2,250 residents.